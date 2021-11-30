ELECTION: Lib Dems announce by-election candidate
- Credit: Weston Lib Dems
A seat on Weston Town Council is up for grabs next month after a resignation left Weston Central ward without a councillor.
The by-election date is set for December 16, where local businesswoman Clare Morris has been chosen as the Liberal Democrat candidate.
The ward is usually occupied by three town councillors. Mike Bell and Robert Payne, both Lib Dems, also represent the constituency for North Somerset Council and are not affected by the vote.
The seat became vacant after previous town councillor Ella Sayce moved out of Weston.
A spokesperson for Weston Lib Dems said their prospective candidate who owns Good & Proper Zero café on Big Lamp Corner, has been 'an active campaigner in the town' working with the Business Improvement District and is a 'strong voice for the business community'.
Clare said: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to seek election and look forward to meeting more friends and neighbours over the next few weeks.
"Weston Town Council has done a good job supporting our community and I want to do my bit to continue to improve Weston and make a difference.
“I look forward to joining the team if I am fortunate enough to be elected next month.”