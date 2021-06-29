Isolating staff rises to 75 in Weston Wetherspoons pub

Published: 9:05 AM June 29, 2021

A further two staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at a JD Wetherspoon pub in Weston-super-Mare - with 23 more close contacts also isolating for 10 days.

The Cabot Court Hotel, in Knighstone Road, has suffered a coronavirus outbreak this week with four positive cases and 46 close contacts already in isolation - meaning it now has 75 staff in total isolating.

A source within the pub chain has also told the Mercury that two more workers have tested positive on rapid lateral flow tests and are now awaiting the results of lab-based PCR tests.

A spokesman for the chain said: "NHS England has been notified of the positive test results.

"Staff are conducting regular surface cleaning and numerous hand sanitisers are in place in the pub and hotel.

"The operating procedures and hygiene practices implemented by the company mean that all hand contact points are frequently cleaned and sanitised throughout the day."

Last week, a Wetherspoon pub in Burnham was shut because of 10 staff members isolating after one positive Covid result.

Despite the large amount of staff in isolation, the Cabot Court Hotel will remain open - offering a restricted service for its customers.