Advanced search

Schools launch family box project across Weston

PUBLISHED: 12:53 10 April 2020

An academy has enlisted a supermarket’s help with its home school initiative.

The Cabot Learning Federation (CLF) is helping some of its families who are facing hardship as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

The academy has created the CLF family box project, which aims to help some of those families to have a more pleasant Easter.

The box includes a range of food items, recipes, craft kits and other local donations and these are accompanied by cook-a-long and craft-a-long videos hosted on the CLF YouTube channel.

MORE: Teacher sets lockdown running challenge to raise money for NHS.

As part of this initiative Ian McNally, store manager of Tesco in Weston, provided 3,000 bags for life to support the transportation of food and supplies for the project.

They also delivered 1,000 Easter eggs to the project.

Carina Smith, vice-principal of Broadoak Academy, said: “Being able to provide some fun and a bit of happiness in this tricky time has made the job more worthwhile for our volunteers.”

Tescostore manager Ian McNally said: “We were really happy to be able to support this initiative, and hope it brings a little Easter cheer to local children and their families at what is a such a challenging time for everyone.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Third patient dies of coronavirus at Weston General Hospital

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Worle vape shop closed by North Somerset Council

The vape shop was forced to close last week

THERE WITH YOU: Family-run businesses offering free meals and delivery for NHS workers and vulnerable customers

Hayers Meadvale store front.

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

Most Read

Eight more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Third patient dies of coronavirus at Weston General Hospital

A man in Cranbrook has been struck downw ith sspected coronavirus.

Worle vape shop closed by North Somerset Council

The vape shop was forced to close last week

THERE WITH YOU: Family-run businesses offering free meals and delivery for NHS workers and vulnerable customers

Hayers Meadvale store front.

Man turns home into facemask factory to provide NHS staff with 3D-printed PPE

Jay Yendole is providing free 3d printed face masks to NHS staff. Picture: Jay Yendole.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

The Friday Sporting Quiz - how much do you know about sport?

Sports Quiz header

School creates 50 masks for frontline staff

Head of DT David Clay and principal Angelos Markoutsas created 50 masks. Picture: Shane Dean

Things to do during the Easter weekend

Tom Carpenter will be hosting a live concert from his living room

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

There With You: Chip shop donates food to front-line workers

Paul has been donating surplus fisn and chips to hospital staff and supermarket workers.
Drive 24