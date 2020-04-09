Schools launch family box project across Weston

An academy has enlisted a supermarket’s help with its home school initiative.

The Cabot Learning Federation (CLF) is helping some of its families who are facing hardship as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

The academy has created the CLF family box project, which aims to help some of those families to have a more pleasant Easter.

The box includes a range of food items, recipes, craft kits and other local donations and these are accompanied by cook-a-long and craft-a-long videos hosted on the CLF YouTube channel.

As part of this initiative Ian McNally, store manager of Tesco in Weston, provided 3,000 bags for life to support the transportation of food and supplies for the project.

They also delivered 1,000 Easter eggs to the project.

Carina Smith, vice-principal of Broadoak Academy, said: “Being able to provide some fun and a bit of happiness in this tricky time has made the job more worthwhile for our volunteers.”

Tescostore manager Ian McNally said: “We were really happy to be able to support this initiative, and hope it brings a little Easter cheer to local children and their families at what is a such a challenging time for everyone.”