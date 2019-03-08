Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New car park planned at hotel despite plans being blocked twice

PUBLISHED: 17:51 26 May 2019

Cadbury House earned a bronze prize for large hotel of the year.

Cadbury House earned a bronze prize for large hotel of the year.

Archant

DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House wants to build an extra car park to host the hundreds of staff who work on site.

Hotel bosses are seeking the green light from North Somerset Council after two unsuccessful applications in 2017 and 2018.

A new planning team has been taken on to try to convince the council to allow the car park, amid previous concerns over building in the greenbelt and protecting trees.

The business has a gym, hotel, restaurants and conference facilities available and wants to allow 25 staff spaces to free up room for customers.

In its application to North Somerset, Cadbury House says: "The business now employs 250 full and part-time jobs, with 95 per cent living locally. Collectively the wage bill is circa £3million with a good percentage of that being spent locally."

Yatton and Congresbury parish councils support the plan, although the latter expressed disappointment at loss of greenbelt.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

‘Toddler abduction attempt’ reported to police

The alleged incident took place near Summer Lane. Picture: Google

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Overturned car causing delays on M5

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on the M5 this morning. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

Woman living in ‘disgusting’ Weston flat calls out landlords

Mould covers the walls of Tanyas Weston flat. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man suffers head injuries after incident in Weston street

Byron Road in Weston.

‘Toddler abduction attempt’ reported to police

The alleged incident took place near Summer Lane. Picture: Google

Travellers leave Hutton Moor playing fields – but more pitch up in Weston park

Travellers have pitched up at Clarence Park in Weston. Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Overturned car causing delays on M5

There are delays of up to 40 minutes on the M5 this morning. Picture: Highways England

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Police hunt man over ‘child abduction attempt’

Police are searching for a white man following the incident near Summer Lane. Pictures: Mark Atherton & Google Maps

John Penrose reveals who he wants to see replace Theresa May as Prime Minister

John Penrose MP.

Weston pier launches quiet hour for people with sensory conditions

Weston mum Deborah Branovits and her autistic son Matthew, aged 11. Picture: Westons Grand Pier

Abell asks Somerset to build on cup final win

Somerset lift the Royal London One-Day Cup trophy after the Royal London One-Day Cup final at Lord's, London.

New car park planned at hotel despite plans being blocked twice

Cadbury House earned a bronze prize for large hotel of the year.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists