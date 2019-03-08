New car park planned at hotel despite plans being blocked twice

Cadbury House earned a bronze prize for large hotel of the year. Archant

DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House wants to build an extra car park to host the hundreds of staff who work on site.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hotel bosses are seeking the green light from North Somerset Council after two unsuccessful applications in 2017 and 2018.

A new planning team has been taken on to try to convince the council to allow the car park, amid previous concerns over building in the greenbelt and protecting trees.

The business has a gym, hotel, restaurants and conference facilities available and wants to allow 25 staff spaces to free up room for customers.

In its application to North Somerset, Cadbury House says: "The business now employs 250 full and part-time jobs, with 95 per cent living locally. Collectively the wage bill is circa £3million with a good percentage of that being spent locally."

Yatton and Congresbury parish councils support the plan, although the latter expressed disappointment at loss of greenbelt.