Call for supporters to back fundraising coffee mornings

A cancer charity is appealing for people in North Somerset to support its flagship fundraiser to help people living with cancer.

Macmillan Cancer Support is expecting to lose around £100million this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The charity is calling for supporters to get involved with its Macmillan coffee morning fundraisers so it can continue to provide its vital support.

Emma Pugh, manager of the Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at Weston General Hospital, said: “Being diagnosed with cancer is frightening at any time, but even more so now when cancer is in danger of becoming the ‘forgotten C’.

“More than ever, people with cancer need practical, emotional and financial support and to know that they will be able to have the treatment they need when they need it.

“With charities like Macmillan facing huge drops in donations, I’d like to ask everyone to do whatever it takes to get involved in coffee mornings this year.

“It may have to be a little different this year but whether you host a socially distanced event in your local park, a virtual get together or something completely different – it all makes a huge difference to the lives of people living with cancer.”

Charities are facing a huge drop in income this year as fundraising events and activities are cancelled due to the pandemic.

Nationally, Macmillan had expected to bring in about £235million in voluntary donations, but now expects the figure to be closer to £140million.

Kaeti Morrison, Macmillan’s fundraising manager, said: “Demand for our cancer support services is greater than ever, but, due to coronavirus, we are facing a significant drop in our income.

“The truth is that we can’t continue to be there for all the people who need us without your support.

“That’s why this year it’s so important to not let anything stop your Macmillan coffee morning.

“Whether you host a socially distanced or virtual coffee morning the money you raise will enable Macmillan to continue providing these vital services. There are lots of different ways to get involved in coffee morning whenever, wherever and in whatever way you can.’

To sign up to a coffee morning, or to find one in your area, log on to macmillan.org.uk/coffee