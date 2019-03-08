Advanced search

Megan commended for saving vulnerable woman’s life

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 March 2019

Megan Brunt who was awarded for saving a woman's life.

Megan Brunt who was awarded for saving a woman's life.

Highlights Photography

A call handler from Weston has been given a Certificate of Commendation from the Royal Humane Society for saving a woman’s life.

Megan Brunt was working at the police control room when she received a call reporting a young missing woman who was at suicide risk.

Megan logged the call and ended her shift, but, on the journey home, she spotted the woman on a motorway bridge looking over the side.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “Megan slowly, patiently and confidently started to build a rapport with her and keep her talking as she was hanging over the barrier towards the motorway and the flowing traffic.

“The efforts Megan made and the caring she showed while distracting the vulnerable young woman gave enough time for police officers to attend and, at the right moment, detain the young woman for her own safety.

“Megan saved the life of this young girl through courage, composure and a great deal of caring.”

