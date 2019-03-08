Advanced search

Family say they will never know why irreplaceable son who died in crash wasn't wearing seatbelt

PUBLISHED: 07:55 04 September 2019

Cameron McQuarrie's family said he was irreplaceable and will be missed and loved forever.

Chris McQuarrie

The family of an 'irreplaceable' student who died when his car crashed into an embankment said they will never know why he was not wearing his seatbelt but believe 'it could have given him a chance' of surviving.

Cameron McQuarrie. Picture: Avon and Somerset policeCameron McQuarrie. Picture: Avon and Somerset police

Cameron McQuarrie died of a severe head injuries after his VW Polo rolled onto its roof after striking an embankment on the A371 just outside Croscombe, Somerset Coroners Court was told on Tuesday.

It is believed Cameron lost control of his car while trying to navigate a difficult right-hand bend.

The 19-year-old, who was studying criminology and forensic studies at Portsmouth University had left the Winchester home of his girlfriend, Michelle Wheeler at 8.30pm to travel back to his parents' home in Wedmore on January 25.

Ms Wheeler said: "I always felt safe in the car with Cameron but he often would not wear his seat belt, especially on short journeys.

She said Cameron appeared tired before he left and she had told him to stop if he needed to.

Cameron's Polo was found on its roof just after 9.50pm by David Jackson, who called the emergency services and along with an off-duty nurse performed CPR on the former Kings of Wessex Academy student until paramedics arrived.

Cameron was pronounced dead at the scene not long after.

The car was not damaged before the crash, the inquest was told.

A report from crash investigator PC Anthony Lewington said there was no way of knowing how Cameron lost control of the car.

Senior coroner Tony Williams concluded Mr McQuarrie's death was the result of a crash.

Cameron's family paid tribute to their 'kind and thoughtful' son who will be missed and loved forever' and 'thanked 'everyone who tried to help him in what were tragic circumstances,'

They said: "We will never know what caused him to lose control of his car and why he wasn't wearing his seatbelt on his journey home.

"Whether wearing it would have saved his life is a question that will never be answered, but it would have given him a chance.

"Cameron will receive a posthumous degree which we, as his family, are proud to be collecting in his honour next year.

"His goal was to either be a detective or to tackle wildlife crime.

"He was a kind and thoughtful person who loved being with his family and friends and his reason for wanting to join the police was, in his words, 'so I can help people'."

"A passionate Arsenal supporter, he was also a talented footballer himself and played for Wedmore Football Club from the age of four until his passing and also helped set up a team in Portsmouth.

"He was just an everyday boy, with a great sense of humour, who was never in any trouble with the police or throughout his school and university days."

