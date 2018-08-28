Campaigners fear A&E will never reopen after plans unveiled

Protesters outside Weston General Hospital on the day the overnight closure began last year. Archant

Campaigners fighting to protect Weston’s A&E are fearful it will never fully reopen.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Save Weston A&E Campaign Group has been fighting to protect the service ever since it was cut back to a day-time one last July.

While Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) has ruled out downgrading Weston to a minor injuries unit, the proposed changes are not in the town’s best interest, they feel.

MORE: Options for Weston-super-Mare’s A&E explained.

The CCG’s Healthy Weston programme – of which A&E care is just a part – looks at bringing some procedures to the hospital including hip operations.

But a campaign spokesman said: “We have, and continue, to campaign for model one (a 24/7 A&E service).

“All the improvements it proposes for frail, mental health and addiction patients are positive, but it shouldn’t be at the expenses of services.

“These are very good but it shouldn’t mean we close other services.”