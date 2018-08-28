Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Protests over plan to close A&E overnight permanently

PUBLISHED: 18:11 05 February 2019

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A large protest was held this afternoon (Tuesday) against plans to permanently close Weston General Hospital’s at night.

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTONProtest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

While health chiefs pushed ahead with the plan – subject to public consultation – Save Our A&E campaigners made their voice heard outside the Royal Hotel.

Ever since the 10pm-8am closure was introduced 18 months ago, it has feared one day emergency care would be scaled back.

Last week the Mercury reported Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) was seeking to make the previously ‘temporary’ overnight closure permanent.

But to offset the move, an improved GP out-of-hours service is proposed and increased admissions directly on to wards.

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTONProtest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTONProtest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTONProtest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

However, the Save Our A&E group is unimpressed with what is on offer.

Campaigner Helen Thornton said: “It is a huge disappointment to us as a campaign group and to residents the CCG has decided its preferred option for the future of Weston A&E is for it to remain as a day-time only service.

“This is simply not good enough for a growing town like Weston, with a population equal to the size of Bath. This decision will put further pressure on the ambulance service and other local hospitals in Bristol, Taunton and Bath.

“It is also disappointing that our local MP John Penrose has given his support to the CCG’s proposals describing them as a return to 24/7 urgent and emergency care.

MORE: Consultants call for 24/7 A&E provision.

“But what the CCG is proposing is far removed from a 24/7 consultant-led accident and emergency department – it is a 14/7 medically-led A&E, which may or may not mean led by consultants, with GP cover overnight.

“This is quite simply a down-grading of our hospital.

“We hope that North Somerset councillors on the health overview and scrutiny panel will refer this decision to the Secretary of State, as a substantial variation to local health services.

“As far as we are concerned only one option is good enough for the people of Weston, and that is a return to a fully-functioning A&E open 24 hours a day.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

Paul Giles. Picture: Weston RNLI

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Lane on A370 in Weston-super-Mare closed

A three-vehicle car crash was reported this afternoon on the A370 in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google Maps

Views wanted on proposed merger of Weston GP surgeries

Clarence Park Surgery. Picture: Google

How Weston reacted to plan to place Banksy’s pinwheel in town centre

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Most Read

Death of ‘wonderful’ father and RNLI crewman a ‘tragedy’

Paul Giles. Picture: Weston RNLI

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Lane on A370 in Weston-super-Mare closed

A three-vehicle car crash was reported this afternoon on the A370 in Weston-super-Mare. Picture: Google Maps

Views wanted on proposed merger of Weston GP surgeries

Clarence Park Surgery. Picture: Google

How Weston reacted to plan to place Banksy’s pinwheel in town centre

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Shaftesbury Road CC enjoy dodgeball challenge

Shaftesbury Road players face the camera with their dodgeball rivals (pic Paul Knight Photography)

Protests over plan to close A&E overnight permanently

Protest by Save Weston A&E, outside the CCG meeting being held at the Royal Hotel. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Rugby player urges others to join Men’s March for hospice

Simon Rees pictured second from the left on the bottom row with his rugby team.

Dance fundraiser to help toddler left paralysed by rare disease

Emily spent two weeks in hospital he was left paralysed by the disease.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists