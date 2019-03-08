Strawberry Line campaigners call for support for extension

The entrance to the Srawberry Line nature trail. Picture: Steve Bridger Steve Bridger.

The extension of a popular traffic-free cycle route could soon come to fruition as campaigners call for more backing.

Campaigners from the Strawberry Line Society and Strawberry Line to Clevedon (SLiC) group are calling on residents to back the extension of the cycleway, which runs between Cheddar and Yatton, through Kingston Seymour up to Clevedon.

The groups hope to extend the route – which is mostly traffic-free and is a main commuter and leisure route for walkers, cyclists and horse-riders – south to Wells and Shepton Mallet as well as north.

The SLiC has worked with other campaign groups, North Somerset Council and its councillors to make the area safer for all. The local authority approved plans to allow a cycle crossing from Wick St Lawrence to be built across the waterway into Kingston Seymour.

To complement the cycle-friendly development, the first section of the Strawberry Line extension will provide a cycleway and bridlepath from Arnolds Way, in Yatton, to Kingston Bridge, in Kingston Seymour, which is in the advanced stages of development.

The section has been provided by Bloor Homes as part of its development at North End.

The SLiC has joined with the existing groups under the umbrella of the Strawberry Line Society with the aim of providing the missing link to join the path to the coast of Clevedon.

Sue Cooper, from the SLiC, said: “Our group is very excited to be working with and supporting the other groups along the Strawberry Line, North Somerset Council and Sustrans. It has been great to see the level of local support for this new route.”

More than 1,500 people have registered their support for the campaign through the SLiC website, with more than 300 people sharing why the extension is important to them.

The campaign group will launch their appeal tomorrow (Friday), with supporters in Yatton encouraging people to register.

The goal of the launch is to raise public awareness for the project, with the aim of demonstrating the weight of support to the council.

It seeks to gather 5,000 signatures over the next 12 months to show that the communities feel this is very important to them.

To register interest, visit www.strawberrylin1etoclevedon.org