Advanced search

Video

Consultation on hospital a 'Trojan horse' ahead of future downgrades, say campaigners

PUBLISHED: 14:55 04 October 2019

Save Weston A&E protesters gathered outside Weston Town Hall before the meeting. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Save Weston A&E protesters gathered outside Weston Town Hall before the meeting. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Two days of protests were organised by Save Weston A&E this week to try to raise awareness about the emergency department's future.

Save Weston A&E protesters pictured with a funeral hearse outside Winter Gardens, where NHS bosses are making decision about Weston A&E. Picture: MARK ATHERTONSave Weston A&E protesters pictured with a funeral hearse outside Winter Gardens, where NHS bosses are making decision about Weston A&E. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Scores of campaigners made their feelings known by protesting and chanting outside Weston Town Hall on Monday and the Winter Gardens on Tuesday.

Cllr Tim Taylor, speaking at last week's full council meeting before joining the protest, said: "The public consultation process was a Trojan horse for what will come later, which will see future downgrading and unstated proposals on recruiting GPs where there is already a shortage.

"The permanent overnight closure will have real life impacts on elderly and vulnerable people which we don't see measured by the health service."

MORE: Health bosses say they will not sell off Weston General Hospital.

The protests coincided with North Somerset Council's health overview and scrutiny panel's (HOSP) and Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group's (CCG) meetings.

On Tuesday, Save Weston A&E organised a hearse to travel down the seafront alongside its march.

Protest outside the town hall by Save Weston A&E. Picture: MARK ATHERTONProtest outside the town hall by Save Weston A&E. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Steve Timmins, before the HOSP meeting, told councillors: "Weston General Hospital simply does not fit with the CCG's model of health care.

"The proposals are not in the interests of health care in this area.

"North Somerset is not some sad little back water where elderly people come to retire, we have an expanding and growing younger population."

Most Read

Argos set to close High Street store next year

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man dies in hospital after being on fire

Stradling Avenue, Weston.Picture: Google Street View

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Most Read

Argos set to close High Street store next year

Argos in Weston High Street will close next year. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pregnant woman suffers terrifying five-hour ordeal at hands of child’s father

Rhys Ingham was sentenced to 14 months in prison for ABh and assaulting an emergency worker at Bristol Crown Court on September 19. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man dies in hospital after being on fire

Stradling Avenue, Weston.Picture: Google Street View

Weather warning issued for Weston

Photos taken during a walk around Weston in the rain. Picture: Terry Kelly

Cannabis centre to open soon in Weston

Artist Lin Toulcher with people who use the centre. Picture: Stephen Sumner/BBC

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Vets practice holds community fun dog show at Hutton Moor sports hall

Green Pastures Vets’ community dog day and show at Hutton Moor. Adam Cottle and Emma John with Jenny. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Man dies in hospital after being on fire

Stradling Avenue, Weston.Picture: Google Street View

Win tickets to the Joker

Joaquin Phoenix stars as the Joker in Tod Phillips' biopic.

Consultation on hospital a ‘Trojan horse’ ahead of future downgrades, say campaigners

Save Weston A&E protesters gathered outside Weston Town Hall before the meeting. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Thousands of women in North Somerset to wait longer for pension after High Court defeat

Campaigners outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists