Can you help an elderly man get his mobility scooter back?

Charlie Williams

Published: 2:03 PM January 31, 2022
Alan Woodward's replacement electric scooter. Picture: Charlie Williams.

White Unique 500 three-wheeled electric mobility scooter. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

An 86-year-old man has appealed for help to get his mobility scooter back after it was stolen outside a town centre shop last week. 

Alan Woodward's white three-wheeled electric mobility scooter was stolen outside Proper Job on Regent Street, January 24.

Mr Woodward, of Clarence Road South, said: "About three or four times a week I set off for the day in the morning to shop here, there and everywhere.

"I've been doing this for about four years and I've never had a problem leaving my scooter outside the shops before now.

"I was only in Proper Job for four minutes, they nicked it that quick. I'm sure somebody will have seen them take it - the high street was quite busy at the time."

Mr Woodward bought the £2,000 scooter - which looks similar to a Lambretta motorcycle - two year's ago as he finds it difficult to walk long distances when exercising and shopping.

He told the Mercury he expects the scooter might've been 'used for parts,' but hopes to be reunited with it soon.

The white three-wheeled electric mobility scooter looks similar to a Lambretta motorcycle.

The white three-wheeled electric mobility scooter looks similar to a Lambretta motorcycle. Picture: Charlie Williams. - Credit: Archant

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement: "The victim had left the scooter outside a retail premises in Regent Street at around 9.15am on Monday January 24, when it was stolen.

"We are carrying out enquiries, including a review of available CCTV footage.

"If anyone has information about this theft, we ask them to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222018537."

Mr Woodward joined the Royal Navy at age 16, and toured the world on various missions as a radio operator where he was part of a team conducting tests on nuclear bombs in the Indian Ocean during the 1950s. He is also one of a few people in the world to have ever heard a nuclear explosion.

He says his routine has never caused him any issues before and will now have to rethink his shopping habits to avoid a similar incident.

Mr Woodward also said he has been forced to purchase a new scooter to help with exercise and shopping.

His replacement is the exact model which has been stolen.

