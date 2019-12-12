Police appeal after verbal abuse towards woman
PUBLISHED: 16:46 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 12 December 2019
Avon and Somerset Constabulary
A man is wanted for questioning after a woman and teenage boy endured verbal abuse in Weston.
Police have launched an appeal to identify a man who could aid its investigation after the incident in Weston's Alexandra Parade on November 28 at around 4pm.
Officers are keen to speak to the man seen on CCTV in the area at the time.
To help the police investigation, visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference 5219275575