Police appeal after verbal abuse towards woman

Police have released an appeal for CCTV today (Thursday).Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man is wanted for questioning after a woman and teenage boy endured verbal abuse in Weston.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police have launched an appeal to identify a man who could aid its investigation after the incident in Weston's Alexandra Parade on November 28 at around 4pm.

Officers are keen to speak to the man seen on CCTV in the area at the time.

To help the police investigation, visit www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference 5219275575