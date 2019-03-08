Police appeal to find missing dementia suffer

Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 57-year-old man who suffers from dementia and has links to Burnham-on-Sea.

Gino Sidoll, has been missing from the Wellington area of Somerset since March 8.

He was last seen in the Walford Cross area, walking in the direction of North Petherton.

There has also a possible sighting of him in the Clifton area of Bristol, where he had previously spent time living in a tent.

Gino is white, 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build and unshaven or with a beard.

He is believed to have a form of dementia and may appear confused or depressed.

When he went missing he was wearing a black jacket and black jogging bottoms although it is possible he is not wearing this clothing at present.

As well as Burnham Gino also has links to Wellington, Taunton, Bridgwater, and Keynsham

A police spokesman said: “We would like Gino to contact us or anyone who believes they have seen him.

“If you can help call us on 101, quoting reference 5219050774.”