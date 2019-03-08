Can you help raise funds for labrador puppy's operation to walk again?

Ten-month-old puppy Ambo needs emergency surgery to walk again.Picture: RSPCA North Somerset RSPCA North Somerset

More than £700 has been raised for a 10-month-old puppy's emergency surgery to walk again.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

RSPCA North Somerset's appeal is on track to raise more than £1,500 for labrador Ambo's operation, aftercare and other animal's veterinary needs at a charity branch in the district.

Ambo arrived at the RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre when her owners could no longer provide her with the care she needed.

The centre's staff noticed Ambo was in a lot of pain and discomfort and appeared lame when she arrived, and members set about to find out what was causing her problems.

Animal centre manager Nikki Tutton said: "At 10 months old she is a bouncy bundle of fun, but the ongoing obvious pain she is in required further investigation.

"Ambo has been X-rayed and her right hip requires surgery.

"Ideally this would mean a hip replacement, but at a cost of multiple thousands of pounds, this is not financially viable.

"The vet can however perform a procedure called an excision arthroplasty, which will give Ambo a slightly shorter leg yet allow her to lead the essential, pain free life she deserves."

Nikki said the centre wants to raise £1,500 to pay for the operation, as well as some rehabilitative work for Ambo's post-surgery.

She said if the appeal raises more than the target, additional funds will go towards monthly veterinary costs incurred by other animals in the centre's care.

Nikki added: "As a charity, we are reliant on the kindness and generosity of supporters to enable us to do vital work rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals who have come to the centre in the most desperate need.

"Ambo is a young dog with a long life ahead of her, so it's really important we get her on the mend as quickly as possible so she can live the rest of her days to the full."

Ambo's surgery will take place on Friday.

To donate money to the cause, visit RSPCA North Somerset's Facebook fundraising page.

The animal centre is also appealing for a foster family to take care of Ambo, which will receive support from the branch on veterinary practice.

For more information, email enquiries@rspcanorthsomerset.org.uk or call 01278 782671.