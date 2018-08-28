Advanced search

Police appeal after supermarket assault

PUBLISHED: 18:23 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 08 January 2019

Police want to speak with these men in connection with an assault in a supermarket in Weston. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

CCTV footage has been released of two men following an assault in a Weston supermarket.

The police are appealing for help in identifying these men as they believe they can help officers investigating an incident where a man’s jaw was broken in Tesco, in Station Road on December 11.

One man is described as being in his mid-twenties, with a moustache and possibly a beard.

The other is described as in his mid-twenties, with a dark beard.

If you recognise him, or have any information which may help, call 101 and quote reference number 5218274151 and ask to speak to PC Matthew Quick.

