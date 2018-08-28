Police appeal after supermarket assault
PUBLISHED: 18:23 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 08 January 2019
Archant
CCTV footage has been released of two men following an assault in a Weston supermarket.
The police are appealing for help in identifying these men as they believe they can help officers investigating an incident where a man’s jaw was broken in Tesco, in Station Road on December 11.
One man is described as being in his mid-twenties, with a moustache and possibly a beard.
The other is described as in his mid-twenties, with a dark beard.
If you recognise him, or have any information which may help, call 101 and quote reference number 5218274151 and ask to speak to PC Matthew Quick.
