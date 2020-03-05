Bristol Airport reassure customers amid Flybe collapse

Flybe © Theo Moye. All Rights Reserved

Bristol Airport has reassured customers 'the airport continues to operate normally' despite the collapse of Flybe this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blue Island services from the airport to Jersey will continue to run as normal and are unaffected.

A Bristol Airport spokesman said: "We are deeply saddened by the news of Flybe's closure and all our thoughts are with airline, customers and industry colleagues impacted.

"Bristol Airport continues to operate normally following the closure of Flybe.

"The Jersey service was operated by Blue Islands under a franchise agreement with Flybe.

"Blue Islands will continue to operate the Jersey route independently and customers will be unaffected flying to or from Bristol Airport.

"We ask customers with bookings for travel today (Thursday) to check in at the airport as normal.

"Customers who wish to travel today will also be able to purchase tickets at both Jersey and Bristol Airports at a cost of £50 per flight.

"Further updates will follow for passengers travelling tomorrow (Friday)."

The Exeter-based airline announced at 3am it was going into administration and all 'Flybe and Stobart Air flights were cancelled with immediate effect'.

A Flybe spokesman said: "Please do not travel to the airport as your flight will not be operating.

"If you are booked to travel on a Blue Islands or Eastern Airways operated flight, these are expected to still operate."

The news has left the airline's 2,300 employees with uncertain futures, with tough business conditions and the recent coronavirus outbreak factors in the airline's decision to fold.

Flybe chief executive, Mark Anderson, said: "Europe's largest independent regional airline has been unable to overcome significant funding challenges to its business.

"This has been compounded by the outbreak of coronavirus which, in the last few days, has resulted in a significant impact on demand.

"Flybe has been a key part of the UK aviation industry for four decades, connecting regional communities, people and businesses across the entire nation.

"I thank all our partners and the communities we have been privileged to serve. Above all I would like to thank the Flybe team for their incredible commitment and dedication."

Commenting on the news, Deborah Fraser, CBI regional director for the South West said: "Following Flybe's collapse, our thoughts are with their employees and passengers trying to get home.

"Understandably they will be looking for reassurances today - addressing their concerns must be a priority.

"Bristol is a key hub for Flybe and the is critical to the region's connectivity.

"Government must protect those who've lost their jobs and secure vital regional connectivity. Better transport links are essential for South East firms and fundamental to the Government's ambitions of 'levelling up' the UK's economic performance."