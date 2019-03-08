Mother and daughter duo raise vital funds for cancer charity
PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 September 2019
Burnham-on-sea Specsavers
Members of a Burnham family have raised more than £300 for Cancer Research UK.
The pair's £120 donation was topped-up by the town's Specsavers, which gifted an additional £180.
Tina Beecham and her daughter Leah put their best foot forward for the cause when they took part in a Race For Life event at Bridgwater and Taunton College in August.
Tina said: "It was amazing to run with my daughter.
"I was very proud to complete the race with her, and we were good at motivating each other.
"Cancer is a terrible disease, and we wanted to contribute in a small way to help the charity find a cure."
Optometrist at Burnham Specsavers, Rama Venkat, said: "I know Tina and Leah were determined to take part in the race and I congratulate them on their amazing efforts."
Race for Life has raised nearly £500million towards beating cancer.