Mother and daughter duo raise vital funds for cancer charity

Mum and daughter pair Tina and Leah Beecham.

Members of a Burnham family have raised more than £300 for Cancer Research UK.

The pair's £120 donation was topped-up by the town's Specsavers, which gifted an additional £180.

Tina Beecham and her daughter Leah put their best foot forward for the cause when they took part in a Race For Life event at Bridgwater and Taunton College in August.

Tina said: "It was amazing to run with my daughter.

"I was very proud to complete the race with her, and we were good at motivating each other.

"Cancer is a terrible disease, and we wanted to contribute in a small way to help the charity find a cure."

Optometrist at Burnham Specsavers, Rama Venkat, said: "I know Tina and Leah were determined to take part in the race and I congratulate them on their amazing efforts."

Race for Life has raised nearly £500million towards beating cancer.