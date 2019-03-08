Advanced search

Mother and daughter duo raise vital funds for cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 September 2019

Mum and daughter pair Tina and Leah Beecham.Picture: Burnham Specsavers

Mum and daughter pair Tina and Leah Beecham.Picture: Burnham Specsavers

Burnham-on-sea Specsavers

Members of a Burnham family have raised more than £300 for Cancer Research UK.

The pair's £120 donation was topped-up by the town's Specsavers, which gifted an additional £180.

Tina Beecham and her daughter Leah put their best foot forward for the cause when they took part in a Race For Life event at Bridgwater and Taunton College in August.

Tina said: "It was amazing to run with my daughter.

"I was very proud to complete the race with her, and we were good at motivating each other.

"Cancer is a terrible disease, and we wanted to contribute in a small way to help the charity find a cure."

Optometrist at Burnham Specsavers, Rama Venkat, said: "I know Tina and Leah were determined to take part in the race and I congratulate them on their amazing efforts."

Race for Life has raised nearly £500million towards beating cancer.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Old factory demolition confirmed with dozens of homes set to be built

The factory site bought by Newland Homes looks set to be converted into housing.

Jail for man caught with five-inch ‘cheese knife’ in Weston town centre

Granville Watkins was given a six-month prison sentence at Bristol Crown Court on August 20. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed in crash on A370 in Weston

A man was killed in the collision on the A370 between the airport and West Wick roundabouts. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

New boss reveals vision for Sovereign Shopping Centre

Sovereign Centre manager, Jon Walton. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Old factory demolition confirmed with dozens of homes set to be built

The factory site bought by Newland Homes looks set to be converted into housing.

Jail for man caught with five-inch ‘cheese knife’ in Weston town centre

Granville Watkins was given a six-month prison sentence at Bristol Crown Court on August 20. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Huge blow’ for Weston as Ben Whitehead suffers season-ending injury

Ben Whitehead has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wife pays tribute to bike-loving husband killed in crash on A370

Timothy Birt died on Sunday. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

Mother and daughter duo raise vital funds for cancer charity

Mum and daughter pair Tina and Leah Beecham.Picture: Burnham Specsavers

Family say they will never know why ‘irreplaceable’ son who died in crash was not wearing seatbelt

Cameron McQuarrie's family said he was irreplaceable and will be missed and loved forever.

PARKING: Council’s fines kitty hits £1m in just two years as businesses suffer ‘dampened trade’

North Somerset Council has accrued hundreds of thousands in parking fines. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists