'Cannabis factory' found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape. pcruciatti

Police have uncovered a 'cannabis factory' inside a former town centre bar.

Police found a cannabis factory in what was Vinnie's Bar in burnahm-on-Sea. Picture: Google Police found a cannabis factory in what was Vinnie's Bar in burnahm-on-Sea. Picture: Google

Officers from Avon and Somerset Constabulary made the surprising discovery after being called to Vinnie's on The Esplanade in Burnham-on-Sea, on Wednesday evening.

They were called to the scene at around 9.30pm, after receiving reports of 'suspicious activity' at the former watering hole.

A police force spokesman said: "On arrival, a cannabis factory was discovered at the property.

"An investigation is underway and no arrests have yet been made."

It has been reported plant cultivation equipment was seized from the property.

Anyone with information about the discovery should contact the police on 101.