Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Cannabis factory' found in former pub

PUBLISHED: 16:03 10 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 10 June 2019

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

pcruciatti

Police have uncovered a 'cannabis factory' inside a former town centre bar.

Police found a cannabis factory in what was Vinnie's Bar in burnahm-on-Sea. Picture: GooglePolice found a cannabis factory in what was Vinnie's Bar in burnahm-on-Sea. Picture: Google

Officers from Avon and Somerset Constabulary made the surprising discovery after being called to Vinnie's on The Esplanade in Burnham-on-Sea, on Wednesday evening.

They were called to the scene at around 9.30pm, after receiving reports of 'suspicious activity' at the former watering hole.

A police force spokesman said: "On arrival, a cannabis factory was discovered at the property.

"An investigation is underway and no arrests have yet been made."

It has been reported plant cultivation equipment was seized from the property.

Anyone with information about the discovery should contact the police on 101.

Most Read

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Weston bridge to close for £80k improvements works

The Drove Road Bridge which will be closed for five days. Picture: Google Maps

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

Body found on Somerset beach

The body was found near Burnahm-on-Sea's low lighthouse Picture Steve F

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Most Read

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Weston bridge to close for £80k improvements works

The Drove Road Bridge which will be closed for five days. Picture: Google Maps

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

Body found on Somerset beach

The body was found near Burnahm-on-Sea's low lighthouse Picture Steve F

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

Weston Hospicecare celebrates ‘outstanding’ volunteers

Weston Hospicecare thanks its hard-working volunteers.

Body found on Somerset beach

The body was found near Burnahm-on-Sea's low lighthouse Picture Steve F

NHS worker from Weston admits using dating app to groom underage girls

David Cardwell.

Rock music tribute act set for South West gig

Guns 2 Roses will perform at the O2 Academy. Picture: Guns 2 Roses
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists