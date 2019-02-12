Captivating pictures of Weston’s scenery submitted to iWitness24
PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 March 2019
(c) copyright newzulu.com
Readers of the Weston Midweek and Mercury have submitted beautiful pictures of the town and its wildlife this week.
Ethan Hancock took a great picture of a bird sitting next to a lake chirping away.
Bethany Pitt took a memorising still of the beach at Sand Bay with Steep Holm island in the distance.
Sarah Doe took an image of the sunset at Middle Hope, which is a registered Site of Special Scientific Interest.
Steve Britton has taken a picture of a boat on Weston’s beach, with Uphill’s Saint Nicholas Church in the background.
Hilary Osman has sent in a still of Weston’s Grand Pier while the tide is out and also of a stone stairway which leads onto the town’s beach.
She has also submitted a lovely picture of the Westland Ho! Island Ferry and its surrounding scenery.
To upload your own photos, which could appear in either paper, visit www.iwitness24.co.uk