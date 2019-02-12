Advanced search

Captivating pictures of Weston’s scenery submitted to iWitness24

PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 March 2019

A bird sitting next to a lake chirping away.

A bird sitting next to a lake chirping away.

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Readers of the Weston Midweek and Mercury have submitted beautiful pictures of the town and its wildlife this week.

A peaceful image of the sunset at Sand Bay.A peaceful image of the sunset at Sand Bay.

Ethan Hancock took a great picture of a bird sitting next to a lake chirping away.

Bethany Pitt took a memorising still of the beach at Sand Bay with Steep Holm island in the distance.

Sarah Doe took an image of the sunset at Middle Hope, which is a registered Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Steve Britton has taken a picture of a boat on Weston’s beach, with Uphill’s Saint Nicholas Church in the background.

Middle Hope at dusk.Middle Hope at dusk.

Hilary Osman has sent in a still of Weston’s Grand Pier while the tide is out and also of a stone stairway which leads onto the town’s beach.

She has also submitted a lovely picture of the Westland Ho! Island Ferry and its surrounding scenery.

To upload your own photos, which could appear in either paper, visit www.iwitness24.co.uk

A boat with Uphill's Saint Nicholas Church in the background.A boat with Uphill's Saint Nicholas Church in the background.

Weston Grand Pier on an almost clear day.Weston Grand Pier on an almost clear day.

Weston beach remains quiet during the winter months.Weston beach remains quiet during the winter months.

A ferry sitting on Weston beach.A ferry sitting on Weston beach.

