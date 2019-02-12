Captivating pictures of Weston’s scenery submitted to iWitness24

Readers of the Weston Midweek and Mercury have submitted beautiful pictures of the town and its wildlife this week.

Ethan Hancock took a great picture of a bird sitting next to a lake chirping away.

Bethany Pitt took a memorising still of the beach at Sand Bay with Steep Holm island in the distance.

Sarah Doe took an image of the sunset at Middle Hope, which is a registered Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Steve Britton has taken a picture of a boat on Weston’s beach, with Uphill’s Saint Nicholas Church in the background.

Hilary Osman has sent in a still of Weston’s Grand Pier while the tide is out and also of a stone stairway which leads onto the town’s beach.

She has also submitted a lovely picture of the Westland Ho! Island Ferry and its surrounding scenery.

