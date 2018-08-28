Advanced search

Police appeal for dash cam footage after driver crashes into bus stop

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 10 January 2019

A silver BMW crashed into a bus stop which has been destroyed. Picture: Hollie Marie

Archant

Avon and Somerset police are appealing to anyone who has dash cam footage of a BMW car which collided into a bus stop in Yatton’s High Street yesterday (Wednesday).

The accident happened at around 8am and the police have said a man is receiving hospital treatment.

A BMW collided with a bus shelter which has been destroyed, and after the accident the driver fled the scene.

The police have now traced a man believed to be the driver of the car, and the vehicle was recovered in Yatton at around 9.50am.

A man is receiving hospital treatment for his injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Anyone who has dash cam or CCTV footage of the vehicle or the accident is being asked to email www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/contact or call 101 and quote the reference number 5219005852.

