Car crashes into and destroys bus shelter in village

A car crashed into a bus shelter this morning. Picture: Wayne Goffey Wayne Goffey

People travelling to work witnessed a car crash into a bus shelter this morning (Wednesday).

Commuters driving through Yatton witnessed a BMW car hurtle into a bus shelter in the village, which was destroyed, at around 8.14am this morning.

The accident, which happened in Chescombe Road, involved a silver BMW which can be seen in the middle of the road with its windmirror smashed due to the impact of hitting the shelter.

It is not yet known if police and ambulance crews are at the scene and more updates will follow this story.