Driver arrested and children taken to hospital after car chase leads to pub crash

PUBLISHED: 09:12 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 17 June 2019

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

The Volkswagen crashed into a wall outside The Plough in Congresbury. Picture: Nathan Aylett

A driver has been arrested after leading police on a nine-mile car chase and crashing into a pub wall with two children and a female passenger inside.

The man was ordered to stop by police at Hildesheim Bridge in Weston at around noon on Saturday, but he instead sped off along the A370, overtaking vehicles on the wrong side of the road.

He was pursued by officers to Congresbury, where he lost control of the Volkswagen and smashed into the wall of The Plough pub in High Street.

All occupants of the car were taken to hospital 'as a precaution' following the crash, which destroyed the front of the car.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman told the Mercury the incident will be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The spokesman added: "A driver was arrested after failing to stop for officers in Weston at noon on Saturday.

"He was driving on the A370 at Hildesheim Bridge when officers requested him to stop.

"He ignored their request and continued travelling along the A370, overtaking vehicles on the wrong side of the road before colliding with a wall at the Plough public house, Congresbury shortly afterwards.

"The driver was detained and he together with a female passenger and two young children, who were in the car, have been taken to hospital as a precaution.

"A police vehicle was following the car at the time of collision.

"The force's Professional Standards Department have been notified and will be referring the matter to the IOPC today (Monday)."

Most Read

Pub suffers ‘severe damage’ in fire

The Rosewood. Picture: Les Barber

‘Miracle’ driver walks away after car crashes off cliff

The emergency services were called at about 10.30pm last night. Picture: Weston Coastguard

New council’s review of parking in Weston will make rules ‘fair and affordable’

Big changes could be made to parking regulations in Weston.

Owner of Weston Asian restaurant celebrates 40 years since miraculous boat rescue

Weston mayor Mark Canniford and Minh Xanh.

Treatment of people after death 2,000 years ago discovered at hillfort

Cat Lodge and team at Worlebury Hill Fort. Picture: Mark Atherton

