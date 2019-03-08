Advanced search

Car smashes into Weston's TJ Hughes building

PUBLISHED: 15:33 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 11 September 2019

A car has crashed into TJ Hughes. Picture: Henry Woodsford

A car has smashed into a vacant Weston department store and been left abandoned this afternoon (Wednesday).

A black Ford has been found outside TJ Hughes at its St James Street entrance, which has resulted in a shattered glass pane.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary have set up a cordon around the vehicle and one police car is at the scene.

Its spokesman said: "We were called at 1pm today after reports a vehicle had reversed into a building.

"There are no injuries in the incident. The building has been assessed and looks structurally safe.

"It will be boarded up."

Dove Properties was granted planning permission last year to convert the former department store into three shops and 19 flats on the floors above.

TJ Hughes has been vacant since 2011.

Last September, rumours circulated the building could become a nightclub, but they were quashed by North Somerset Council.

