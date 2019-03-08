Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Miracle' driver walks away after car crashes off cliff

PUBLISHED: 20:56 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:56 16 June 2019

The emergency services were called at about 10.30pm last night. Picture: Weston Coastguard

The emergency services were called at about 10.30pm last night. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Archant

A driver 'miraculously' avoided serious injury after their car crashed on the toll road near Weston-super-Mare.

The emergency services were called at about 10.30pm last night. Picture: Weston CoastguardThe emergency services were called at about 10.30pm last night. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Police, firefighters, paramedics and the coastguard were called to the road in Kewstoke last night (Saturday) amid reports a car had left the road and rolled down the embankment towards the water.

A black Volkswagen was involved and the emergency call came at about 10.30am.

A spokesman for Weston coastguard said: "It transpired that a car had gone over the edge of the toll road cliffs with one young male inside.

"Reports came in that he had miraculously escaped with minor cuts and bruises and was in the care of the ambulance crew.

The emergency services were called at about 10.30pm last night. Picture: Weston CoastguardThe emergency services were called at about 10.30pm last night. Picture: Weston Coastguard

"With a possible threat to the environment from the vehicle leaking fluids, four people made their way to check the car.

"Once we were happy there was no threat and had established it was above the high water mark, we reported to our Ops room and it was happy for us to stand down."

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

REVEALED: Hotel to be demolished and public space introduced

Cox's Mill at the moment. Picture: B2 Architect

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

Most Read

Man sentenced after head-butting stranger

Laurie Malyon's injuries after being headbutted

Person dies after being hit by train – delays between Weston and Bristol

Worle Parkway Railway Station.

‘Cannabis factory’ found in former pub

Police officers and vans behind safety police line tape.

REVEALED: Hotel to be demolished and public space introduced

Cox's Mill at the moment. Picture: B2 Architect

Driver banned for speeding at 113mph on M5

The Audi driver was travelling at 113mph.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

SPORTING MEMORIES: 25 amazing photos of sport in Weston from years gone by

Wildcats ; Wildcats Netball Team with their Captain Sarah Becket receiving a trophy from Karen Drake Weston and District Netball League Chairman. 4-10-00 Q10-60-00-14 MA

‘Miracle’ driver walks away after car crashes off cliff

The emergency services were called at about 10.30pm last night. Picture: Weston Coastguard

Readers react to new mayors mental health pledge

Mark Canniford was elected as the new mayor of Weston. Picture: Andrew Thompson

Readers react to opening of new pet funeral home

Tony Lock has opened Rainbow Pastures in Worle High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Grade II-listed schoolroom restored in five-figure project

Quiz night and fish and chip supper at Weare Memorial Hall.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists