'Miracle' driver walks away after car crashes off cliff
PUBLISHED: 20:56 16 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:56 16 June 2019
A driver 'miraculously' avoided serious injury after their car crashed on the toll road near Weston-super-Mare.
Police, firefighters, paramedics and the coastguard were called to the road in Kewstoke last night (Saturday) amid reports a car had left the road and rolled down the embankment towards the water.
A black Volkswagen was involved and the emergency call came at about 10.30am.
A spokesman for Weston coastguard said: "It transpired that a car had gone over the edge of the toll road cliffs with one young male inside.
"Reports came in that he had miraculously escaped with minor cuts and bruises and was in the care of the ambulance crew.
"With a possible threat to the environment from the vehicle leaking fluids, four people made their way to check the car.
"Once we were happy there was no threat and had established it was above the high water mark, we reported to our Ops room and it was happy for us to stand down."