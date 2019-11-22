Crews tackle 'suspicious' car fire
PUBLISHED: 10:08 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 22 November 2019
Burnham Fire Station
Fire crews put out a car engulfed in flames last night (Thursday), which was left abandoned in a Somerset town.
Firefighters were called to the vehicle blaze in Walrow Road, in Highbridge, at around 8.20pm.
A member of the public called Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service to report the fire, and crews from Burnham station attended the scene.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze with a hose reel after the team's incident commander confirmed the car was 'well alight'.
Police have confirmed the cause of the fire is deemed to be suspicious.