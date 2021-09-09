News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Crews rescue car from sea in Weston

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 2:20 PM September 9, 2021   
Car in sea in Weston

The car was engulfed by the high tide in Weston last night. - Credit: Will Temple

Rescue crews pulled a car out of the sea in Weston last night (Wednesday) after it became engulfed by the tide.

Crews from RNLI Weston were out on an exercise when they were called out to help with the incident at 8pm.

The owner had lost her car keys and was unable to access the vehicle to drive it out of the water.

Crews from RNLI Weston helped to pull a car out of the sea in Weston.

Crews from RNLI Weston helped to pull a car out of the sea in Weston. - Credit: Will Temple

A spokesman for RNLI Weston said: "As it couldn't be moved as the hand brake was on, we informed the owner that to access the vehicle we would need to break a window to release it. So with the owner's permission, we gained access and released the handbrake.

"We then assisted the seafront rangers with a tow line to their truck to pull the vehicle above the tide line."

People are being urged not to park past warning signs on the beach. 

The spokesman said: "The tide always come in quickly at Weston, but we are currently experiencing high spring tides so you can very quickly become caught out. so our advice is to always follow the safety signs, know the tide times and move your car above the high-water line in plenty of time in case of any unplanned issues."



Most Read

  1. 1 Work begins on new section of car-free Strawberry Line route
  2. 2 Weston landlord hit with £15,000 fine
  3. 3 Two shops opening for first time next week
  1. 4 Pylons to be removed from stretch of Mendip Hills
  2. 5 Vintage Car Rally to roll into Weston
  3. 6 Upfest comes to the seaside as street art festival is launched 
  4. 7 Virgin Media O2 connects area to gigabit broadband
  5. 8 Man charged with possessing air weapons, knuckleduster and zombie knives
  6. 9 Weston families may 'skip meals' after Universal Credit cut
  7. 10 Care home fulfils date night wish for Pat and Ron
Weston RNLI
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Beechcroft Land plans for Churchill.

Opponents of housing plans say village is not a Bristol suburb

Stephen Sumner

person
Stephen Fowell, organiser of the Party in my Field festival

Family-friendly Somerset festival cancelled after licence revoked

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Emad El-Haddad was sentenced to more than seven years in prison.

Man jailed for trafficking boy, 15, cross country to deal drugs in Weston

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
The Black Cat micro pub holding a post lockdown soft re-opening, co-directors Nick Smith and Claire

A micropub in Weston has reopened with new beers, gins and craft ales on...

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon