Caravan fire at holiday park

Firefighter attended a caravan fire in Edithmead last night. Picture: Burnham Fire Station Burnham Fire Station

Firefighters attended a caravan fire at Home Farm Holiday Park last night (Saturday).

Crews from Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater attended the incident at 11.14pm, and put out the fire with a hose reel and safety jet.

The caravan at the holiday park near Burnham was 40 per cent damaged by fire and 80 per cent smoke damaged.