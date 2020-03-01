Advanced search

Caravan fire at holiday park

PUBLISHED: 10:40 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 01 March 2020

Firefighter attended a caravan fire in Edithmead last night. Picture: Burnham Fire Station

Burnham Fire Station

Firefighters attended a caravan fire at Home Farm Holiday Park last night (Saturday).

Crews from Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater attended the incident at 11.14pm, and put out the fire with a hose reel and safety jet.

The caravan at the holiday park near Burnham was 40 per cent damaged by fire and 80 per cent smoke damaged.

