Caravan fire at holiday park
PUBLISHED: 10:40 01 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 01 March 2020
Burnham Fire Station
Firefighters attended a caravan fire at Home Farm Holiday Park last night (Saturday).
Firefighter attended a caravan fire in Edithmead last night. Picture: Burnham Fire Station
Crews from Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater attended the incident at 11.14pm, and put out the fire with a hose reel and safety jet.
The caravan at the holiday park near Burnham was 40 per cent damaged by fire and 80 per cent smoke damaged.