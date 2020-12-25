Record number of presents donated to elderly and patients for Christmas

Published: 7:00 AM December 25, 2020

Waitrose donated £333 worth of stock to the Be a Santa to a Senior appeal. - Credit: Home Instead

A care service donated a record number of gifts to people spending Christmas in care homes and hospitals across North Somerset, thanks to donations from the public.

Home Instead appealed for donations for its Be a Santa to a Senior appeal – to enable staff to give presents to people in the community who do not have family nearby this Christmas.

The care agency, which is based in Worle High Street, said it was overwhelmed with donations from members of the public, which enabled them to give out more presents than ever before.

Nikki Gower, from Home Instead, said: “This year, thanks to the amazingly generous donations from the public, and an incredible £333 donation of stock from Waitrose, we were able to give out 83 gift parcels and four boxes of individual gift items.

“Sixteen gift parcels went to the Birch Dementia Centre ready for their Christmas party, 67 went to Re-engage Charity for people they work with, two boxes of lovely items went to Weston Hospital for elderly patients in hospital of Christmas Day, and two boxes of essentials went to the Somewhere To Go homeless shelter.”

Home Instead, which provides care to enable people to live independently in their own homes, runs the appeal each year to help those who may be facing Christmas alone or in hospital.

This year, the appeal was more important than ever, with many facing a very lonely Christmas due to Covid restrictions and elderly people shielding.

Members of the public donated blankets, hats, scarf and glove sets, bed socks, hot water bottles, soft toys, books, playing cards, puzzles, toiletries, biscuits, chocolates and sweets.

Gifts were then wrapped by the dedicated staff and distributed in time for Christmas.

Nikki added: “We had more items donated than ever before and we would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that thought of our scheme and donated.

“We hope we have been able to spread some joy this Christmas and reach out to older individuals in our community that do not have much else.”