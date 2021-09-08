Care home fulfils date night wish for Pat and Ron

Published: 9:13 AM September 8, 2021

Staff from a care home in Draycott organised a date night for two residents as part of their Make a Wish initiative.

Residents at The Laurels Care Home were given the opportunity to tell staff about a special activity they had always wanted to do.

Pat and Ron Binding love fish and chips, so wellbeing co-ordinator Alice Sealey arranged a date night for the couple with their favourite dish.

Cheddar Fish Bar donated fish and chips to Pat and Ron, and all the residents at the care home.

Home manager Becky Green said: “We would like to thank the team at Cheddar Fish Bar for their very generous gesture.

"We are so lucky to have such a supportive community around us, it was wonderful to make Pat and Ron’s wish come true. They are such a devoted couple; they were thrilled with their special meal had a wonderful evening together”.

The ‘Make a wish’ initiative has seen residents from The Laurels Care Home and across the Country Court group enjoy special outings and activities; from scoring goals at Sheffield United Football Club, to off-road driving and lots of family tea parties.