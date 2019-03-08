Advanced search

Residential home receives good CQC rating despite mixed feedback

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 September 2019

Stuart House in Clevedon Road

Stuart House in Clevedon Road

Archant

A residential home in Weston received a good rating following an unannounced visit from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Stuart House, in Clevedon Road, was handed the rating, after it reviewed whether services provided were effective, caring, well-led and responsible. Staff at the nursing home, which provides care for people over 65 years old  with dementia, were told  they would need to improve safety as it 'requires improvement'.

The CQC report stated: "The service had appropriate safeguarding systems and processes.

"Assessments of people's needs identified known risks and risk management guidance was produced for staff which they understood.

"The service did not use a dependency tool to aid them in ensuring enough staff were deployed.

"We received mixed feedback from staff, people, and relatives about the number of staff on duty at times."

