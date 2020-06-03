Care home worker goes bald to raise money for co-workers

She has been described as “supportive not only to the residents but also to the staff here”.

A long-standing care home worker has shaved her head in a bid to raise money for staff at a Weston care home.

Sam Bedford underwent the big shave to celebrate the care home’s hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic and give back to her fellow key workers.

Sam has worked at Rodney House Care Home, in Trewartha Park, for six years, currently being the home’s administrator.

The bold act was sponsored by Weston businesses which included Grander Grooms and Graceful Gowns alongside The Elms Funeral Care Home.

Rodney House deputy manager, Leanne Tedstill said: “Sam is caring and supportive not only to the residents but also to the staff here as well, she will always go above and beyond to help us all out. One in a million.”

All of Sam’s shaved hair was plaited and will be donated to The Little Princess Trust.

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sam-bedford-1