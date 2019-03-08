Advanced search

Free art trail across North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 13:45 26 September 2019

Organiser Mel Tyas-Peterson with carehome staff looking at some of the artwork created for the art trail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Organiser Mel Tyas-Peterson with carehome staff looking at some of the artwork created for the art trail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Care homes across North Somerset are taking part in an art trail this week.

The exhibition allows older people, some with medical conditions, to showcase their creative flair.

The event's organiser, Mel  Tyas-Peterson of Creative Mojo, said: "The art work has been made by residents in dementia and learning disability homes throughout North Somerset.

"We have five venues for people to check out, with The Campus as our main fully accessible venue, hosting four pieces."

Mel said there are different themes to the pieces at The Campus, in Locking Castle.

Abbey Gate, in Beach Road, and Gough House, in Ellenborough Park North, are the other two Weston venues taking part.

Art pieces will also be on show at Cheddar's Court House and Cambrian Lodge, in Portishead's Battery Road.

The art trail will run throughout the week and end on Monday.

Entry to all the five venues is free of charge.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Sovereign Shopping Centre or old police station could house new £3.2million town centre health hub

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Rembering Doug Atwell: The Battle of Arnhem

Doug Atwell fourth from left on the back row when he was in the RAF

Win tickets to Basile’s Bristol show

Basile. Picture: Cheeky Boy

Convicted XR protestor said ‘action was necessary’ to raise awareness of toxic air deaths

Extinction Rebellion member melanie Phelpsl was sentenced to 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police force promises to take more action to prevent crime in Weston neighbourhoods

Avon and Somerset Constabularys Weston Town Centre Beat Team.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists