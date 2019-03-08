Free art trail across North Somerset

Organiser Mel Tyas-Peterson with carehome staff looking at some of the artwork created for the art trail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Care homes across North Somerset are taking part in an art trail this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The exhibition allows older people, some with medical conditions, to showcase their creative flair.

The event's organiser, Mel Tyas-Peterson of Creative Mojo, said: "The art work has been made by residents in dementia and learning disability homes throughout North Somerset.

"We have five venues for people to check out, with The Campus as our main fully accessible venue, hosting four pieces."

Mel said there are different themes to the pieces at The Campus, in Locking Castle.

Abbey Gate, in Beach Road, and Gough House, in Ellenborough Park North, are the other two Weston venues taking part.

Art pieces will also be on show at Cheddar's Court House and Cambrian Lodge, in Portishead's Battery Road.

The art trail will run throughout the week and end on Monday.

Entry to all the five venues is free of charge.