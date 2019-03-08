Free art trail across North Somerset
PUBLISHED: 13:45 26 September 2019
Archant
Care homes across North Somerset are taking part in an art trail this week.
The exhibition allows older people, some with medical conditions, to showcase their creative flair.
The event's organiser, Mel Tyas-Peterson of Creative Mojo, said: "The art work has been made by residents in dementia and learning disability homes throughout North Somerset.
"We have five venues for people to check out, with The Campus as our main fully accessible venue, hosting four pieces."
Mel said there are different themes to the pieces at The Campus, in Locking Castle.
Abbey Gate, in Beach Road, and Gough House, in Ellenborough Park North, are the other two Weston venues taking part.
Art pieces will also be on show at Cheddar's Court House and Cambrian Lodge, in Portishead's Battery Road.
The art trail will run throughout the week and end on Monday.
Entry to all the five venues is free of charge.