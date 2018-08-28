Weston firm wins care award for best employer

Home Instead Senior Care has been given a Five Star Employer award. Picture: Sub Archant

A Weston care provider has won an industry award for being the best employer.

Staff at Home Instead Senior Care were ‘delighted’ to receive the Five Star Employer award from human resources company WorkBuzz.

The care provider, which specialises in at-home care for older people in Weston, has been recognised for its ‘person centred approach’ and high levels of employee satisfaction.

WorkBuzz gave the award to Home Instead Senior Care after receiving positive feedback from many of its caregivers.

Mike Keig, managing director of Home Instead Senior Care, said: “We are delighted with the amazing results and to be acknowledged as a best employer.

“We are even more pleased to be able to extend our range of services around the local area to help older people remain living independently at home, which is what we are all about.”