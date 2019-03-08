'Outstanding' Weston rehab centre staff showed 'overwhelming passion' for work - CQC

The team at Sefton Park rehabilitation centre who have received an outstanding CQC rating. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Staff at a Weston rehabilitation centre are said to have an 'overwhelming passion for the work they do' as it is earned an 'outstanding' rating from a healthcare watchdog.

Sefton Park, in Royal Crescent, was hailed an outstanding facility by the Care Quality Commission after a two-day inspection in March, staff have just learnt.

The service, which helps people with a history of substance misuse get back on the straight and narrow, was considered at the top of its game for its care, responsive and leadership.

Its safety and effectiveness were rated 'good' by the watchdog.

The CQC inspector said: "The staff had an overwhelming passion for the work they did. They were highly motivated to involve clients in their care and empower clients to have a voice and realise their potential."

Sefton Park offers free support to their clients after they leave the service, helping them with ongoing plans and regular support groups.

The inspector reported clients were 'overwhelmingly positive' about the care they received.

They added: "A strong recovery ethos ran throughout service delivery and all staff shared a clear definition of recovery. Staff were motivated to deliver care that is kind and foster strong therapeutic relationships with clients.

"They spoke with overwhelming passion about their work.

"Clients described staff as insightful, understanding and 'amazing'."

Owner Graham Maguire is 'in awe' of what staff have achieved.

Centre manager Del Wheeler said: "The landscape changes quite a lot and you have to be on the top of your game to be considered to be achieving and maintaining the outcomes for the clients.

"We have a close-knit team of 32 people and everybody has had something to do with the outcome we have achieved in getting the outstanding (grading).

"We expect to maintain the standard we have set and expand on it. We cannot standstill, we want to expand and improve on what we are doing to make sure every client's experience is a positive one.

"We do some fantastic work and it is great to have a good representation."

Read the full report on the CQC website.