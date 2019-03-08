Care home where resident was told to soil themselves rated 'inadequate'

A care home has promised to make improvements after a lack of staff led to one resident to be told to soil themselves, rather than be helped to the toilet.

Yatton Hall Care Home has been labelled 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), with it ruling residents were not kept in a safe or dignified environment.

A Four Seasons Health Care spokesman said: "We deeply regret Yatton Hall has fallen below the standards the CQC requires and that we expect of our homes."

The CQC inspectors visited the home in September and published its report on October 31.

The lack of dignity residents were treated with was highlighted.

One person living at the home had their catheter urine bag emptied in front of fellow residents.

A second sought aid to go to the toilet but was told 'don't worry, use your pad' after waiting a long time for aid.

The Yatton home's safety standard was rated as inadequate, matching the CQC's overall rating.

Problems over staffing numbers were noted by residents and employees.

One resident said: "(There is) nowhere near enough staff, permanent or agency. It's very bad at times."

The CQC's report highlighted that one resident had to wait for four hours to get up and dressed.

It added staff felt there were not enough employees to 'meet people's basic needs'.

The report said: "While it was evident people's needs were not always met through inadequate staffing and management oversight, people and their relatives spoke positively about staff.

The Four Seasons spokesman said: "There was awareness of staff effort in the face of adversity and people felt that staff were doing their best to support them."

"We have thoroughly reviewed the findings from the last inspection and are implementing a comprehensive action plan to ensure this home reaches a higher standard as soon as is feasible.

"We want to reassure our residents and their families we take the situation extremely seriously and residents' safety and wellbeing is our top priority."

Yatton Hall, which was rated good at its previous inspection two years ago, will be revisited by the CQC in the coming months.