Mental health trust told to make improvements by watchdog

The CQC has told the AWP to make overall improvements to its services. Picture: Getty Images Archant

A mental health trust, which looks after the Long Fox Unit in Weston, has been told to make further improvements by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The CQC, which regulates Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership NHS Trust (AWP) and other health organisation, has said the trust is required to make ‘overall improvements’ to the quality of its services.

A CQC inspection noted its ‘disappointment’ with the AWP’s ‘slow progress’ to improve mental health wards for children and young people and adults in acute wards.

The watchdog’s chief inspector, Dr Paul Lelliott, said: “The trust has not made the improvements we required them to make - particularly towards the safety of its ward’s environments.”

The CQC noted AWP’s mental health crisis services and its health-based places of safety are now rated as ‘good’ from ‘requires improvement’.

A follow-up inspection is due to be made.