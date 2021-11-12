An award ceremony celebrated the 'hard work and dedication' of care workers in North Somerset last month.

At the annual event, carers across the county got to showcase their efforts in black tie.

The awards come after an extremely difficult year for staff in the sector, while Covid-19 continues to put significant pressure on the industry.

The Care and Support West Awards celebrates the work of carers in the South West, where dedicated staff from North Somerset had their chance to be recognised in this years ceremony. The event is sponsored by North Somerset Council and was held in Ashton Gate Stadium, in Bristol.

Among the carers who picked-up awards was Suzanne Titcombe at Clevedon House Residential Home in Weston, winning the Care Home Worker award.

The Care Coordinator award went to Sophie Mager who works for Surround Support, based in Weston also.

Cllr Mike Bell, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for adult services and health, congratulated the winners with their success.

He said: "It's a fantastic achievement in what were keenly contested awards.

"The dedication and professionalism of carers in North Somerset is outstanding.

"Throughout the pandemic they've continued to protect the most vulnerable people in our communities, and I'm pleased that Care and Support West have acknowledged this commitment with these awards.

"Working in care is challenging but it can also be hugely fulfilling and rewarding, so I'd encourage anyone who's looking for work or thinking about a career change to consider working in care.

"By working in care, you really are making a difference to the lives of people who need it the most."

There was also a new category for this year's event. The Rainbow Heart award specifically recognises the hard work of staff during the pandemic. The award was picked-up by two winners, including Michelle Bright of Alliance Living.

If you are thinking about choosing a career in care, visit https://www.n-somerset.gov.uk/proudtocare for job information in North Somerset.