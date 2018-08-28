Advanced search

Retirement home staff create Christmas Calender Girls charity calender

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 December 2018

Santa and the Mayor and Mayoress visiting residents at Tilsley House, 14 - 16 Clarence Rd S, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Santa and the Mayor and Mayoress visiting residents at Tilsley House, 14 - 16 Clarence Rd S, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Staff at a retirement home in Weston decided to bare all for charity and create their own cheeky Christmas calendar to raise money for dementia charities.

Staff at Tilsley House who have made their own Christmas calendar raising money for the Alzheimer Society and Mind. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tilsley House activities manager, Deborah Day was inspired by the film Calender Girls to create a Christmas calender with home staff to raise cash for the Alzheimer’s Society and Mind.

The calender was sponsored by several businesses including Office Outlet who printed the calender, and Worle florists who provided flowers on the day.

The completed calender was revealed at a ceremony at the home on Saturday, attended by the Mayor Michael Lyall and Father Christmas who came to give gifts to the residents, and spread a little festive cheer.

Home manager, Claire Conway said: “It was a positive team building experience.

Staff at Tilsley House who have made their own Christmas calendar raising money for the Alzheimer Society and Mind. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStaff at Tilsley House who have made their own Christmas calendar raising money for the Alzheimer Society and Mind. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

“There were staff from their 20s-70s taking part and they all had a great time.”

