North Somerset to celebrate carers with awards

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:49 AM August 31, 2021   
Residents will be able to nominate a carer or group for the Carers Celebration Awards. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Unsung heroes from the Covid pandemic will be celebrated across North Somerset in the Carers Celebrations Awards with nominations open to the public.

This will be the second ceremony held by Clevedon-based Bespoke Consultancy and Education Ltd (BCE) to honour carers in the region.

Businesses, family and friends are eligible to nominate carers across five individual categories and four team categories.

These include carer of the year, learner of the year, community award, wellbeing champion and the care/residential home of the year award.

The organiser's director of strategy hopes the awards can show gratitude after 'an exhausting year'.

Claire Mould said: “BCE is acutely aware what a challenging and exhausting year this has been for the health and social care sector.

"As a small token of our acknowledgement and appreciation of the phenomenal work that has been going on throughout this period, the Carers Celebration Event provides an opportunity to celebrate individuals who have gone above and beyond.

"This is your chance to nominate those unsung heroes who you know deserve to have their time to shine.” 

Nominations can be made by visiting www.bcelearn.co.uk/nomination-form


