Unpaid carers to have say in future support strategy

Published: 8:00 AM January 27, 2021

Unpaid carers have been urged to take part in a survey to shape North Somerset's carers strategy. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Carers in North Somerset will have the chance to give their input into the district council's future Carers Strategy.

North Somerset Council has put together a survey which aims to address how unpaid carers in the area will be supported over the next four years.

Deputy leader, Cllr Mike Bell, executive member for adult social care and health, believes this is a crucial chance for carers to have their voices heard.

Mike Bell. - Credit: Sub

He said: "Carers play such a vital role and we want them to be at the heart of developing this new strategy.

"If you're an unpaid carer aged 18 and over, a young carer under 18, please take some time to complete our online survey. Your views do matter and we want to understand how life could be improved for carers over the next four years."

The survey can be found by logging on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/consult and will be available until February 22.