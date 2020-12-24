News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Christmas carol service raises £1,200 for Weston's RNLI new station

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 2:18 PM December 24, 2020   
Readers of the lessons

Readers of the lessons - Credit: Glyn Hayes

Weston’s RNLI received more than £1,200 towards its new station from donations collected through a church carol service attended by a critically acclaimed choir. 

Harmonia Sacra choir

Harmonia Sacra choir - Credit: Glyn Hayes

Harmonia Sacra, sang at a Carols by Candlelight service at All Saints' Church, which was live streamed to an audience of more than 100 people, via Weston’s RNLI’s Facebook page. 

Candles were lit in the church as part of the event, with the RNLI offering people an opportunity to have one of the candles dedicated to a departed loved one. 

Candles lit in memory of loved ones

Candles lit in memory of loved ones - Credit: Glyn Hayes

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Due to the current Government restrictions, there was no immediate audience and the event was streamed.

"At this time when fundraising is difficult the donations made due to a service held in Weston are doubly welcome.” 

Music was provided by Bristol Brass and organist Matthew Nicholls. To help with the Christmas cheer a recording of the service is available  by logging on to youtu.be/pqv7MJk7HBQ

