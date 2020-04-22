Advanced search

Men arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after police car windows smashed

PUBLISHED: 17:25 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 22 April 2020

Damage caused to the police car. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Several vehicles, including a marked police car, have been damaged in Weston town centre.

Windows of a parked police car were found smashed and graffiti sprayed on the vehicle.

It was parked in Orchard Street and it is believed the damage occurred between 11.40pm on Sunday night and about 12.15am on Monday morning.

Several other vehicles, including a van and motorbikes, were found damaged in Worthy Place, Boulevard and Bristol Road Lower at approximately 12.30am on Monday morning.

Two men, aged 31 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

The 32-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of burglary and two public order offences.

He was taken into custody where he was subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after allegedly biting one of them.

The officer did not sustain an injury and was able to continue their shift.

Both men have been released under investigation.

Detective Constable Carolyn Olsen said: “At a time when the overwhelming majority of people are showing their appreciation for the work of the emergency services, it is all the more disappointing to learn one of our own vehicles has been targeted and damaged in this way.

“We would urge anyone with information about the incidents to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call 101 or report it online, giving the reference number 5220086037.

