WATCH: Cars get caught out by tide on Weston beach

Crowds gathered to help cars caught by the tide in Weston. - Credit: Facebook

As hundreds of people flocked to Weston to enjoy the scorching hot weather on the weekend, some found their vehicles caught out by the incoming tide.

The mercury topped around 33C on Saturday (August 13), as visitors enjoyed another heatwave in Weston.

That evening saw 'one of the busiest' nights ever seen in the town, as even after nightfall, all took a dip in the water, enjoyed dinner along the promenade and also camped-out on the beach.

This reporter was walking with his two dogs Poppy and Lady at the time, and said he had 'never seen so many people flock to the beach past 10pm at night'.

It was a busy night for the beach wardens too - they were seen helping vehicles stuck in the sand as the tide washed in.

People trying to help a stranded car in Weston. - Credit: Daniel Eade

Eyewitnesses report at least seven cars were caught by the tide over the weekend.

Daniel Eade, a Westonian who saw the beach wardens attempt to rescue cars on Saturday, said: "We got to the seafront at around 5pm and saw a lot of people had parked on the boundary line.

"Not realising how fast the tide comes in, a lot of people were struggling to drive off the soft sand.

"Loads of people also attempted to push the cars out of harms way, but with no luck.

Two cars stuck in the water in Weston. - Credit: Facebook

"Eventually, one owner came back and explained he had only just bought the car the day before.

"At that point the water was up to its doors but he was able to get in, and with some help from people pushing, he reversed it out."

A local resident, who captured the video of vehicles stuck in the water, said people were desperately trying to rescue the cars.

She said: "My husband and I watched as the tide came in when a large crowd gathered to try and push some of them out. They really tried but couldn't get them out of the water, despite a good ten minutes.

Beach rangers attempting to tow a stranded car out the water. - Credit: Daniel Eade

"The beach warden also made several attempts to tow a red car, but to no avail, so they had to leave it.

"Every car that got stuck was parked beyond the high tide warning signs."