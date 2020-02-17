Advanced search

In the dock

PUBLISHED: 06:50 18 February 2020

North Somerset Courthouse.

North Somerset Courthouse.

The following cases were heard by magistrates at North Somerset Courthouse, in St Georges, from February 10-12.

Susan Frisby, Ashcombe Road, Weston (56). Failed to comply with community order: fined £20, ordered to pay £60 costs.

Aaron Jenkins, Milton Brow, Weston (30). Failed to comply with community requirement: fined £750 and ordered to pay £60 in costs.

Joseph Merrick, Bristol Road Lower, Weston (33). Used threatening words or behaviour: fined £120 and ordered to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jacob Storer, NFA (20). Theft: community order. Fraud: community order and ordered to pay £50 in compensation.

Lee Amor, Ash Road, Banwell (41). Possession of class-A drug: six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Dean Robbins, New Bristol Road, Worle (46). Possession of a bladed article: 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Caitlan Rush, Bristol Road Lower, Weston (21). Used threatening, abuse or insulting words or behaviour: six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Caroline Sprague, Macfarlane Chase, Weston (41). Drink driving: fined £120, ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving without insurance: no separate penalty. Failed to provide information relating to the identification of a driver: fined £120 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Dennis Bennett, Locking Road, Weston (62). Drink driving: fined £120, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Jonathan Lawrence, Nithsdale Road, Weston (50). Drink driving: fined £215, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

