Somerset man wins £1 MILLION on instant win lottery game

The man won the Cash Bolt Millionaire jackpot prize of £1 million - Credit: National Lottery

A Somerset man has become an instant millionaire after winning on a National Lottery game.

The winner, known only as Mr S of Somerset, scooped the top prize of £1 million on the Cash Bolt Millionaire Instant Win Game.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: "Huge congratulations to Mr S for becoming a millionaire in just a few clicks.

"He can look forward to living the millionaire lifestyle with his windfall."

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app.

Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize.

You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Set For Life, Lotto, EuroMillions and Thunderball.

Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

The Cash Bolt Millionaire Instant Win Game is available to play on the National Lottery website. It costs £5 to play and offers a 1 in 2.76 overall chance of winning a prize.