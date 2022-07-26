News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Somerset man wins £1 MILLION on instant win lottery game

person

Paul Jones

Published: 3:21 PM July 26, 2022
cash bolt millionaire

The man won the Cash Bolt Millionaire jackpot prize of £1 million - Credit: National Lottery

A Somerset man has become an instant millionaire after winning on a National Lottery game.

The winner, known only as Mr S of Somerset, scooped the top prize of £1 million on the Cash Bolt Millionaire Instant Win Game. 

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: "Huge congratulations to Mr S for becoming a millionaire in just a few clicks.

"He can look forward to living the millionaire lifestyle with his windfall."

Players can buy tickets in retail outlets, play online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app. 
Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is automatically checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. 

You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner. 

At national-lottery.co.uk, players can buy tickets for all of The National Lottery’s draw-based games including Set For Life, Lotto, EuroMillions and Thunderball. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Cannabis plants worth £180,000 seized from Weston home
  2. 2 Tributes paid to A38 crash victim Rowland Lyons
  3. 3 Tropicana to host summer-long What's Next? festival
  1. 4 Driver killed in crash on A38 in Somerset
  2. 5 Castle Batch primary 'delighted' with glowing Ofsted report
  3. 6 Weston's Real Ale and Cider Festival returns this weekend
  4. 7 LETTER: 'Could See Monster engineers work on our roads?'
  5. 8 Bus travel in North Somerset will be FREE for one day only next week
  6. 9 Grand Pier adds more Weston postcodes to free entry list
  7. 10 Protestors 'occupy' tree set to be cut down for roadworks

Once they have registered and set up an account, they can also play a range of online Instant Win Games.

The Cash Bolt Millionaire Instant Win Game is available to play on the National Lottery website. It costs £5 to play and offers a 1 in 2.76 overall chance of winning a prize.

Somerset News

Don't Miss

Woodborough Road through Winscombe will be closed for five days

North Somerset Council

Busy commuter route to close for FIVE-DAYS for resurfacing work

Carrington Walker

person
John Crockford-Hawley ponders the legacy of See Monster at the Tropicana. 

See Monster

COLUMN: What legacy will See Monster leave for Weston?

John Crockford-Hawley

Author Picture Icon
Ellenborough Park West

Trees

Vandals try to set tree alight in Weston park

Carrington Walker

person
North Somerset patients are being offered out of hours GP appointments. Picture: Getty Images/iStock

LETTER: 'My ordeal to get a GP appointment'

Mercury Letters

Logo Icon