Weston Mercury > News

A treat for cat lovers for Halloween

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 8:00 AM October 28, 2021   
Nine Lives is available to buy in the RSPCA's animal centre and charity shops.

Tomorrow (Friday) is National Cat Day and as Halloween approaches, the RSPCA North Somerset branch has a special treat for all cat lovers, with the sale of a book full of illustrations and poetry about cats.

Shirley and Caroline Wright, the creators of the book, have donated the books to the branch to help raise much needed funds for the animals in their care.

Dawn Pawlett, the RSPCA's fundraising co-ordinator, said: “We are so very grateful for the kind support from Shirley and Caroline.

"The book is an ideal Christmas present for any cat lover, with the added bonus that each purchase made will help with the cost of maintaining the animal centre, providing appropriate levels of care for the animals awaiting re-homing and undertaking pro-active animal welfare in the local community.”

The book is available to buy at the RSPCA Animal Centre in Brent Knoll and its charity shops across the North Somerset region for £9.99.


North Somerset News

