CBI backs Bristol Airport's expansion appeal

Published: 11:03 AM February 23, 2021

A leading UK business organisation has backed Bristol Airport's appeal against its rejected expansion plans.

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has leant its support to the airport in its appeal.

The deadline for comments to be submitted on the airport's expansion appeal was on Monday.

The appeal will eventually be heard by an independent planning inspector during a four-week public inquiry which is scheduled for mid-July.

Ben Rhodes, CBI South West deputy director, said: “Bristol Airport is one of the key drivers of prosperity for North Somerset, Bristol, and the South West, supporting nearly 30,000 direct and indirect jobs and contributing around £1.7billion to the regional economy.

“Expansion proposals will help meet the region’s growing demand for air travel, create new international opportunities for the South West’s world class businesses, and be a significant step towards the Government’s levelling-up ambitions.

“The increased connectivity which Bristol Airport’s expansion would deliver can be an important part of a South West economic recovery which places sustainability at its heart.”