Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hospital A&E faces prospect of permanent overnight closure under new proposals

PUBLISHED: 06:37 18 December 2018

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Archant

Proposals outlining the major restructuring of hospital services have been unveiled.

The chances of Weston General Hospital’s around-the-clock A&E returning appear slim, with it appearing in just one of five models put forward by the Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

Instead, a greater reliance on Bristol or Taunton hospitals looks increasingly likely, as the options on the table include ditching a consultant-led A&E and emergency surgery in Weston.

The CCG, however, emphasises that no decisions have been made and that it will consult with the public and key bodies – such as North Somerset Council – before finalising its plans.

Dr Martin Jones, a medical director for the CCG, said the safety of patients was paramount.

Weston’s A&E has been closed overnight for the past 17 months.

The move came due to a lack of staff and fears people would not be safe in a 24/7 department.

Weston Area Health NHS Trust, which runs the site, has said that, when it can recruit enough consultants and middle-grade doctors, A&E will reopen fully – unless the CCG objects.

The five options put forward by the CCG, however, suggest it is increasingly likely the A&E’s capabilities will be reduced.

Of the five models, one is the old 24/7 service, while another is what the setup is today. The other options centre on a 14-hour-a-day A&E, with differing levels of consultants and procedures available in Weston.

The model with the most scaling back would see all patients who require emergency surgery going elsewhere. The CCG says, in such a scenario, one in eight patients would go to Bristol or Taunton, whereas now they would be seen in Weston.

Even if A&E were closed, patients could still be admitted to Weston General Hospital under changes made, thus reducing the need to travel elsewhere.

Dr Jones said creating a sustainable programme for Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire was promoting the Healthy Weston review into services. He said: “Emergency surgeries, which are done infrequently in Weston, would be performed by specialists who do them on a more regular basis.”

Consultation will be held in 2019.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Roadworks begin on A370

Pedestrian killed in lorry crash

Council to reward carers for ‘hard work’ and to improve recruitment and retention

The Proud To Care scheme. Picture: North Somerset Council

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Hospital A&E faces prospect of permanent overnight closure under new proposals

Weston General Hospital. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weather warning issued for Weston

Wind and rain is expected.

Council to reward carers for ‘hard work’ and to improve recruitment and retention

The Proud To Care scheme. Picture: North Somerset Council

Elderly couple rescued after car fell down embankment

Elderly couple rescued after car leaves Bridgwater Road down grass verge. Picture: Avon Fire and Rescue Service

‘Airport expansion to hinder carbon reduction efforts’

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists