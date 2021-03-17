News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Census day is fast approaching

Henry Woodsford

Published: 10:02 AM March 17, 2021   
The census for England and Wales is due this year

People are required to complete the census in March 21. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People are being reminded to complete the census before this weekend's deadline.

The census is a once-in-a-decade survey that provides the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in England and Wales. 
 
Census day is this Sunday. By now, every household will have received a census letter to advise them of the legal requirement to participate in the census.

People can choose whether to complete the survey online or by post.
 
If you, or someone you know, needs help completing their census North Somerset has three local census support centres to help.
 
The trained support centre staff can assist in completing the form online or on paper so anyone not connected or those who require a paper questionnaire can also get help from the centres.
 
Help is available by calling the following support centres:

Weston Library - 01934 426 010
For All Healthy Living Centre Library - 01934 426 111
North Somerset Training – 01934 425515 – face to face appointments are also available
 
North Somerset libraries offer free WiFi and computer access by appointment. Appointments must be booked in advance by contacting your local library.
 
Anyone who cannot complete their own census can get someone they trust, like a family member or friend, to complete it for them.
 
If you are completing the census for someone else, you will need their paper form, or the access code from their census letter.

